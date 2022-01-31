Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $181.67

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AXP traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 4,271,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

