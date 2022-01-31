Brokerages Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,149. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

