Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $10.53 on Friday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $702.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

