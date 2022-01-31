Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

