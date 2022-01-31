Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post $51.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $210.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $213.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,324. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $252,770. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.