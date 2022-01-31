Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $454.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.10 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,442,000 after buying an additional 183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

