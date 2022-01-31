Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $65.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.22 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $207.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.33 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX remained flat at $$3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 394,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

