Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 178,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,964. The firm has a market cap of $252.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

