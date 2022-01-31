Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,061.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 963.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 807.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

