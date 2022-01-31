Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

