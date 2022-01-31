Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 408.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Stepan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stepan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SCL traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

