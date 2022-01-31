Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report sales of $24.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $25.49 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. Markforged has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,536 shares of company stock worth $1,209,962.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

