Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

FAST opened at $55.83 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

