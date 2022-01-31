Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.30 Million

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $106.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $104.59 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $372.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 11,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

