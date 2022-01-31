Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 890 ($12.01) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.22 ($13.59).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 889 ($11.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 912.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 930.93. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 739 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

