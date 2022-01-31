BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 93,705 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,705 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,145,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NYSE TECK opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

