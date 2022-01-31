BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,247 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,395 shares of company stock worth $21,399,897. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.