BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 357 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

