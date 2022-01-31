BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 141 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

