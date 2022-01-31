BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

