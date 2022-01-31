Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Brinker International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Brinker International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,632,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

