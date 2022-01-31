Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

