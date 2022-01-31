Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

