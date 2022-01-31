BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

