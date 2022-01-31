Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,749.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,769.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Booking stock traded up $53.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,412.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,938.80 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,322.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,329.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

