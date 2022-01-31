boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.33) to GBX 135 ($1.82) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.82 ($4.68).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 103 ($1.39) on Monday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

