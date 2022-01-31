Boenning Scattergood Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 273,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 221,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

