B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.10 ($8.26).

BME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 566.20 ($7.64). 1,567,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,063. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

