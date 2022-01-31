Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Greif by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of GEF opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

