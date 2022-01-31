Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $803.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.