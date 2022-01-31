Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 59,715 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

