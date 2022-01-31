Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 692,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.