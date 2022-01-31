Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,576 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,181,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

