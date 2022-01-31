BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.24

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

