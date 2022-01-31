BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

