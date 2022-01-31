BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

