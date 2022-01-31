BlackRock Inc. Sells 47,823 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,751,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tupperware Brands worth $163,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 83.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

