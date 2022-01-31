BlackRock Inc. Sells 182,850 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $173,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

