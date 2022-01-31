BlackRock Inc. Sells 134,353 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,241,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of AngioDynamics worth $161,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

