BlackRock Inc. Has $168.77 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Relay Therapeutics worth $168,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

