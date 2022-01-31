BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $175,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.17, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.