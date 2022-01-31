BlackRock Inc. Buys 588,132 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $165,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

