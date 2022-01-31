BlackRock Inc. Buys 179,637 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $171,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 231,203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.04 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

