Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.38. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.