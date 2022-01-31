Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $21,706.77 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.