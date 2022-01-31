Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $512.60 million and $8.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $29.27 or 0.00079071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00244045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00104724 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

