Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.26 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $172.74 million and $3.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002906 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016105 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.