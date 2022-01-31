Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BIOIF opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

