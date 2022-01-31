Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31).

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.32), for a total value of £83,231.40 ($112,292.77).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

