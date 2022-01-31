Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.79 ($7.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

